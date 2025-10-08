Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): The affected individuals and families took shelter in the relief camps set up by the Mirik Bazar Community Hall by the Darjeeling District Administration after heavy rainfall in the North West Bengal caused flash floods, landslides, and loss of lives in several districts.

North West Bengal recieved torrential rain on Saturday night and early Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 27 people, as stated by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee, on Tuesday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, October 8, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "The disaster is man-made, flash flood, landslide with heavy rain. Twenty-seven people, including one Nepali and one Bhutanese, have lost their lives in this incident. All departments are working very hard in the rescue mission. Restoration work is already underway in Nagrakata, Mirik. We are trying our best. So many bridges are choked. Infrastructure is damaged. We have not been getting funds from the Centre for the last 5 years. Awas Yogana, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA has been stopped for the last 5 years. Double-engine governments receive money, but not the West Bengal government. We don't want people to suffer because of this. It will take time, but we will revive it."

She said that nine dead bodies were recovered from Nagrakata.

Also Read | Anthropic To Open Bengaluru Office in Early 2026; CEO Dario Amodei To Visit India This Week, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and Mukesh Ambani.

"Our adminstration alerted people before the incident. Many didn't want to leave their homes. Nagrakata is not a low-lying area, but flash floods devastated the area. Nine dead bodies have been recovered from Nagrakata. Relief work is going on. Many people are playing politics, as on the day of the incident, the carnival of Durga Puja was going on in Kolkata. Suppose I had moved on that day, the administration would have been busy with VIP movement. At that time, it was important to rescue the people, not concentrate on VIP movement," CM Mamata said.

She further stated that she met the 21 families whose family members lost their lives in this incident.

Earlier, on Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the government would provide Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and a Special Homeguard job to the kin of the flood victims, as well as to the families of the deceased.

Sharing on X, the CM said, "While death cannot be compensated, we shall give Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased, and a Special Homeguard's job to a kin in each such family as a special gesture." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)