Itanagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Landslides triggered by heavy rain have disrupted surface communication in several Arunachal Pradesh districts, officials said on Thursday.

Blockades have been reported at numerous points along the Aalo-Pangin Road in West Siang district, PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Bulldozer Flattens 'Illegal' Shakha Branch of Shiv Sena-Led by Uddhav Thackeray at Nirmal Nagar in Bandra.

Roads have also been blocked at four places near Lokpeng in Siang district, he said.

“The department has engaged men and machinery to clear the debris,” Padu said.

Also Read | Tribal Workers Turn Crorepatis in Madhya Pradesh as Rs 80 Crore Suddenly Appears in Their Bank Accounts, Here’s What Happened Next.

The Pangin-Pasighat road has been hit by landslides, too, resulting in blockades, officials said.

Disruptions have also been reported on the Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar, they added.

The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall in many places since the last few days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)