New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday demanded the release of activists arrested while protesting in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's residence seeking justice for Lavanya, who died by suicide allegedly after forced conversion.

The RSS-affiliated students' union also vowed to continue the fight for justice for the class 12 student Lavanya.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

The Tamil Nadu Police had arrested several ABVP functionaries, including its national secretary Nidhi Tripathi, for organising a protest without permission in front of the chief minister's residence and breaching security on Monday.

The ABVP on Thursday held a press conference in Delhi over the Lavanya case and demanded "the Tamil Nadu government Tripathi and other activists held during the demonstration in the state at the earliest."

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

Lavanya, a Class 12 student at Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity died by consuming poison on January 19.

At the press conference, ABVP's National Media Convenor and ABVP Delhi secretary Sidharth Yadav said, "The arrest of activists who were protesting in Tamil Nadu is completely wrong and against the rules, which we strongly criticize."

"We will continue our fight till Lavanya gets justice and if the government does not release our workers at the earliest, we will take to the streets of Delhi and block roads.

"We will take Lavanya's voice to every student and will also gherao the house of DMK MPs in Delhi if needed. The Tamil Nadu government is oppressing the students by conspiring but we are ready to face them strongly," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)