New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief VS Arunachalam, saying the acclaimed scientist leaves behind a galaxy of accomplishments that contributed immensely to India's defence prowess.

The Home Minister took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his condolences regarding the passing of the renowned scientist

"Saddened by the passing away of former DRDO Chief and globally acclaimed scientist, Dr VS Arunachalam. He leaves behind a galaxy of accomplishments that contributed immensely to India's defence prowess. My condolences to his bereaved family and followers. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on X.

The 87-year-old veteran scientist died in the US on Wednesday.

The family of Arunachalam, issued a statement on Wednesday announcing his passing in the United States. The statement read, “With great sadness and a sense of immense loss, we would like to convey the demise of Dr V S Arunachalam. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close family in California.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the demise of the former DRDO chief, saying that Arunachalam's passing has left a “major void in the scientific community.”

"V.S. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti." PM Moid posted on X, formerly Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also offered his condolences, recalling his time working alongside Arunachalam. “Deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Dr V S Arunachalam, former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri. He was a mentor to so many on defence, technology, and nuclear matters,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Arunachalam's distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory.

Arunachalam helmed the DRDO and was the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92.

He was conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to engineering science and technology. (ANI)

