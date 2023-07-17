Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched School Chale Hum Abhiyan 2023 from Gulana village in Shajapur district on Monday.

CM Chouhan dedicated the CM Rise School Gulana and also inspected the newly constructed building on the occasion.

CM Chouhan said, “Life is incomplete without education, so let us attend school. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee started this campaign 23 years ago. Since then this campaign has been going on continuously. All the secrets of the world open from the door of education. Let us study, move ahead and shine like the Sun.”

“All of us should together make the School Chale Hum Abhiyan successful. If any child around us is not going to school then we have to motivate them to send them to school. Life is incomplete without education. Education is necessary for the formation of personality. Today people's representatives, government officials, sportspersons, artists, industrialists etc. are visiting schools across the state and talking to students and making them aware of life's experiences through special classes. A new campaign has also been initiated in the field of literacy in the state,” the CM said.

The chief minister further said, "It is being ensured that every child in the state gets a good education. 9000 all-facilitated CM Rise schools are being opened in the state, in which quality education will be given. Teachers from Delhi and Mumbai will also be able to teach children in smart classes. 'Atal Tinkering Lab' will enhance innovation and creativity skills in children.”

He added that CM Rise schools would be equipped with smart classes, modern labs, libraries, playgrounds and other facilities.

The CM also said that the government was providing every necessary facility for the good education of every child of the state. Tuition fee, uniform, mid-day meal, cycle, scooty, laptop etc. were being provided. An amount of Rs 25,000 would be given for the laptop to the students who get over 75 percent marks in class 12th. On admission in class 6 from 5 and in class 9 from 8, an amount of Rs 4500 for bicycles would be deposited in the account of children for going to school situated in another village.

On July 20, there will be a programme of distribution of laptops to meritorious students. The government is also paying the fees of medical, engineering, ITI, IIM etc. courses for meritorious students, he added.

“Swami Vivekananda believed that no one lags in the matter of ability and intelligence, only efforts are needed. There is no such task in the world which is impossible. Man is not just an effigy of flesh and bones, but a part of God. The potentialities existing in man are unlimited. These should be used with determination. Every student has to be prepared for a better future by studying hard,” the CM said. (ANI)

