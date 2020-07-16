Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was recorded in eastern and western Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Thursday.

In the eastern part of the state, Badi Sadri received 71 mm rainfall, followed by Aspur (45 mm) and Chhoti Sadari (44 mm) among others till 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the Meteorological department.

While in western Rajasthan, 46 mm rainfall was recorded in Dhorimanna, 37 mm in Gudhamanali, and 31 mm in Sanchore among others.

The Met spokesperson further said 18.2 mm rain in Kota, 9.4 mm in Barmer, 0.5 mm in Ajmer, and a drizzle in Bhilwara and Sikar was recorded till Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Phalodi was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius followed by Bikaner (43.3), Jodhpur (42.1), Jaisalmer (42) and Barmer (40.8).

The minimum temperature in all major cities of the state was recorded between 24.6 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Udaipur, Rajsamand during the next 24 hours and light to moderate rain at many places including Ajmer, Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar.

