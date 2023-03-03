Jaipur, March 3: Light rain and thunderstorm have been forecast in parts of Rajasthan in the coming days due to a new active western disturbance, a MeT department official said.

Jaipur Meteorological Center director Radheshyam Sharma said that there is a possibility of light rain with thunder at some places in the districts of Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Jaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next three to four days. Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot Govt Panel Mulls Providing Customise Benefits to Attract Rs 12,00-Crore Investment.

There is a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner districts on March 4 and from March 6-7. Meanwhile, the weather will remain mainly dry in most places in the northern parts of the state. According to the department, Jalore was the hottest place in the state on Friday at 36.7 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan Shocker: Woman, One-Year-Old Daughter Charred to Death in Bikaner, Husband Booked for Murder.

The maximum temperature in Barmer was 36.1 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 35.6 degrees, Sirohi 35.5 degrees, Bhilwara 35.1 degrees, Phalodi 35 degrees, Tonk 34.9 degrees, Dabok (Udaipur) 34.8 degrees. The minimum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 13.1 to 20.8 degrees Celsius.

