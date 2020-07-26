New Delhi, July 26 (PTI) Light to moderate rains lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing the mercury down in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms and light to moderate rains drenched parts of central Delhi, northeast Delhi, Shahdara, Mundaka, Rohini, Bawana and adjoining areas.

The Ridge weather station recorded 22.6 mm rainfall.

Sporadic rains will continue in Delhi-NCR till Monday, the weatherman said.

Thereafter, widespread rains are likely in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels shot up to 95 per cent.

