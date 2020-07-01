New Delhi, July 1 (ANI): lndra Mani Pandey, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Geneva.

Pandey is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

"lndra Mani Pandey (IFS: 1990), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva," the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry said Pandey is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

