India News | Locals Oppose as Preparations for Commencement of Badrinath Yatra Completes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Ahead of the opening of religious places for the public from Monday, the preparations related to Yatra of Char Dhams including Badrinath have been completed, however local representative of the areas from where the routes of this yatra passes, are requesting the government to not allow the commencement of the Yatra.

Joshimath block's head, Anoop Singh said that locals do not want yatra to commence. "We do not want this yatra to commence. The government still wants to proceed with the yatra. But we are opposing this because we are having the risk of getting infected. We need to ensure social distancing and it can only be ensured when the yatra will not be allowed. Joshimath is also an area having no medical facility. Hence, we request Government to not allow this yatra," Singh said.

Babita Devi, Head of Pandukeshwar said: "We do not want this yatra to go on, this year. There is a threat of the spread of the coronavirus. We want the government to cancel this yatra."

Executive Officer of Nagar Panchayat Badrinath, Sunil Purohit said that the authorities are waiting for the nod of commencement of the Yatra.

"We have made all the necessary preparation for the Yatra to begin. We have made a circle to maintain social distancing. We are sanitizing temples on a daily basis. We have made all the arrangements of thermal screening. We are waiting for the nod of commencement of yatra, we are prepared," Purohit told ANI.

On May 15, the doors of the famous shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which was decorated with strings of marigold flowers, was opened at 4:30 am after a long winter break. According to officials, only 28 people, including the head priest, was allowed when the portals of the Temple reopened.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification. (ANI)

