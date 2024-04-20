Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force Meghalaya played a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the electoral process across the state during the first phase of the general elections held on Friday.

For the parliamentary elections in 2024, which included two constituencies in Meghalaya--Shillong and Tura--the BSF Meghalaya Frontier deployed a dedicated contingent comprising six companies across Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills districts, an official release said.

On the election day, BSF troops maintained security measures and assisted local border residents, the elderly, and special-abled individuals in reaching the election booths to cast their votes without hindrance. This congenial environment facilitated the overall conduct of the election by enhancing public confidence.

As per estimated voter turnout data, Meghalaya recorded around 74.38 percent turnout. The voting concluded at 6 pm in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meanwhile, Tripura recorded the highest turnout at around 80.17 per cent, followed by West Bengal at 77.57 per cent. Sikkim recorded around 69.47 per voter turnout.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases, starting from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases. (ANI)

