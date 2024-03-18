Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has finalised the seat-sharing taks with the alliance ahead of the 2024 general election.

Congress is set to contest nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry while the ruling DMK will contest on 21 seats.

In one or two days DMK is likely to release the candidates list also.

The seats on which Congress will fight in Tamil Nadu are Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Karur, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

MDMK, IUML and KMDK (DMK Symbol) have been given one seat each while VCK, CPM, CPI get two seats each in the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "The Congress will contest elections for nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry. On the remaining seats, we will support the candidates of the DMK and alliance parties. We will win all seats in Tamil Nadu."

"The Congress and the DMK will not get separated," he emphasised.

On Sunday the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin attended the closing day of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mumbai. Stalin applauded former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra and plegded his support to the INDIA bloc.

"My dear brother Rahul Gandhi has completed the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, traversing the length and breadth of India to unite us all. With a heart filled with compassion and a vision for justice, he stands as a guiding light, countering divisive forces with the strength of unity and inclusivity" the Tamil Nadu CM posted on X.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the DMK-led alliance secured a landslide victory by bagging 38 out of 39 seats. The Congress, which was also a part of the alliance, bagged 8 seats out of the nine contested. The DMK had a vote share of 33.2 percent while the Congress' vote share was 12.9 percent.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, won only one seat.

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Hassan has also announced his decision to support DMK led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

