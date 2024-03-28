Mumbai, March 28: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National General Secretary, SR Kohli, unveiled its list of prominent campaigners slated to bolster the party's electoral prospects in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. The list also includes party president Ajit Pawar and National Working President Praful Patel. The party has announced a list of 37 star campaigners.

The list of campaigners includes National President Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, Former Speaker of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Jhirwal, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Former Union Minister Subodh Mohite, National General Secretary Brijmohan Srivastava, KK Sharma, Syed Jalaluddin. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's NCP Fields Sunil Tatkare from Raigad.

Former State Minister Baba Siddiqui, State Women President Rupali Chakankar, MLA and State Spokesperson Amol Mitkari, MLA Sunil Tingre, MLA Indranil Naik, MLA Sunil Shelke, MLA Vikram Kale, MLA Chetan Tupe, MLA Nitin Pawar, Former Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane, Former Minister MLA Dattatray Bharne, MLA Satish Chavan, Chief Spokesperson Umesh Patil, Mumbai Division President Sameer Bhujbal, Former MLA Amar Singh Pandit, State General Secretary Najeeb Mulla, State Youth President Suraj Chavan, State President of OBC Cell Kalyan Akhade, State President of Social Cell Sunil Magare, and State President of Minorities Cell Idris Naikwadi, among others are also among star campaigners.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases First List of Eight Candidates, Renominates Sitting MPs in Seven Seats.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

