Ludhiana, Jul 16 (PTI) Over 27,000 people have been issued challans worth Rs 1.14 crore so far for violating coronavirus-related guidelines, the Ludhiana police said on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said till July 15, challans worth Rs 1,14,83,800 were issued to violators.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

A total of 25,419 challans worth Rs 1,11,09,600 have been issued for not wearing masks and eight challans worth Rs 11,500 for violating home quarantine instructions.

Besides, 2,195 challans worth Rs 2,25,700 have been issued for spitting in public and 78 challans worth Rs 1,37,000 for violating social distancing instructions, said Agrawal.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)