India News | Madhya Pradesh: 56 New Cases Reported in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Fifty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madhya Pradesh's Indore yesterday, as per information provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district now stands at 3,064, including 116 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 6,371. While 3,267 people have been cured, 281 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

