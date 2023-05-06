Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' "exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state.

"The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter: Terrorists Responsible for Killing Soldiers Will Be Hunted Down, Says Rajnath Singh.

Chouhan said that the film makes people aware of the religious conversions and that everyone including the children should watch the movie.

"We have already made a law against religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh. But the film makes us aware and everyone should watch this film, including the children and daughters. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is making this film tax-free in the state," he said.

Also Read | LIVE -- Charles III to Be Crowned King in Coronation Event.

Various political parties have reacted to the film and alleged that it intends to create a communal divide in society.

"The Kerala Story is aimed to create division among the communities. We are not against any movie or drama. But any drama or movie which will create communal tension and division among the various communities should be stopped. That should not be allowed to be screened because that will create problems in society", senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Opposition party of opposing "The Kerala Story" film, which he said exposed the consequences of terrorism.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes the design of terrorists", the PM said adding that Congress is standing with terrorists who are trying to ban the film.

"Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank", PM Modi said.

"The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and Congress never protected this country from terrorism. I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka?," PM Modi said.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The movie hit the theatres on May 5 after the Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film.

The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS. Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)