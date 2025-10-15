Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a "Road Safety Workshop 2025" held at the RCVP Naronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal on Wednesday and the state government signed two MoUs for road safety management.

The MoUs have been exchanged between Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) and IIT Madras and SaveLIFE Foundation. Additionally, CM Yadav also launched 'Madhya Pradesh Data Driven Hyperlocal Interventions and Sanjay App' on the occasion.

"Must follow road safety rules! Today, I launched the Madhya Pradesh Data Driven Hyperlocal Interventions and Sanjay App at the "Road Safety Workshop 2025" held in Bhopal. During the program, the Public Works Department (PWD) signed MoUs with IIT Madras and SaveLIFE Foundation regarding road safety management across 55 districts of the state," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also visited an exhibition of modern and advanced equipment and gained information about the technology at the workshop focused on road safety measures.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "To prevent road accidents and loss of lives, the Madhya Pradesh government has signed an MoU with IIT Madras to implement new technology-based road safety measures. A workshop on road safety is being held today. The Public Works Department (PWD) is carrying out several innovations in different sectors. Madhya Pradesh, being the second-largest state in the country and geographically located at the center, is connected with multiple states making road safety a critical and priority concern."

He also highlighted that the state government is also focused on establishing trauma centers and hospitals.

"The introduction of air ambulance services marks a first-of-its-kind innovation in the country. To ensure that accident victims receive immediate medical facility, the state has also launched the 'Rahgir Yojana', under which any person who helps transport an injured individual to a hospital will receive a reward of Rs 25,000. Along with this, the Government of India's Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme has also been implemented which covers expenses up to Rs 1.5 lakh," he added.

The CM further stressed that saving human lives is the highest priority for him. (ANI)

