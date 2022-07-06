Bhopal, Jul 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality due to the infection, taking tally to 10,45,034 and toll to 10,745, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 99 patients recovered from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 10,33,528, the official said.

With the positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, the central state currently has 761 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 7,155 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,95,43,291, the official added.

As per a government release, 12,06,54,882 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 28,744 jabs given on Wednesday.

