Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Due to incessant rains, the Narmadapuram administration decided to keep all schools closed for today.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district today," the district's Collector and District Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh declared.

The India Meteorological Department today issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression.

The IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

"Depression over Central parts Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 78.8°E, about 60 km north of Sagar (Madhya Pradesh). To move west-north-westwards across northwest MP and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD.

The department also predicted moderate rainfall to take place in twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

Also, the Narmadapuram's administration is on high alert as River Narmada flows in spate causing a flood-like situation in the low-lying areas. The water level of the river increased following torrential rains in the region over the last couple of days.

"Administration is on alert after water levels rose in Narmadapuram and touched the danger mark. While water levels have risen, we are still 1.5 feet away from alarming levels," NK Singh, the District Magistrate, told ANI earlier on Wednesday. "We are prepared to handle the situation in case the water rises further and a flood situation erupts. We have already placed people across the river banks," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took stock of the situation and assured that his government was taking considerate attempts to cease or control the flow of water through the dams in the state.

"The opening of the gates of several dams have made the level of River Narmada reach the warning mark and we are making every possible effort to remove the water by regulating to control it," the CM said. (ANI)

