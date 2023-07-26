Guna (MP), July 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city, police said on Wednesday.

One of the two men has been arrested from Indore while the other is on the run, a police officer said.

The alleged incident occurred in the limits of Kotwali police station on July 22.

"A missing person complaint was registered on Saturday after the 16-year-old girl left her home for school but didn't return till the late evening," said Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar.

The investigation revealed the girl didn't use a mobile phone but was in contact with two persons in Patna and Delhi through social media, he said.

After contacting these persons, it was found that the girl used the mobile phone of a man in Indore to contact them, Sagar said.

Police came to know about the whereabouts of the girl after enquiring with the man in Indore.

"The girl told police she was raped by two men (including the one in Indore). Police added relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code of gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after recording the girl's statement," Sagar said.

Further investigation is on.

