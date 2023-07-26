In a shocking incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, robbers allegedly hacked a woman doctor to death in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. The deceased woman has been identified as Macherla Radha, wife of prominent paediatrician Umamaheswara Rao, from Javvarpet. As per various news reports, the assailants allegedly slit the doctor's throat before stealing the gold ornaments that she was wearing. After the incident came to light, the police arrived at the crime scene and began investigating the matter. DSP Madhav Reddy said that special teams were formed to nab the suspects involved in the heinous crime. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two Electricians Held for Intentionally Giving Power Jolts to Girl Students Multiple Times ‘For Fun’.

Robbers Kill Doctor in Andhra Pradesh

