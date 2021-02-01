Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) At least 17 passengers were injured on Sunday when a minibus fell into a gorge in Malshej Ghat, a mountain pass around 100 kms from here, police said.
The mishap occurred around 9 pm, they said.
No death has been reported so far, a police official said.
"The bus, which was moving towards Kalyan in Thane district from Ahmednagar, fell into the gorge. On being alerted, some police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation," the official of Thane district rural police said.
"The injured were admitted to a local government hospital," he said.
Further information related to the mishap is awaited.
