Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) At least 17 passengers were injured on Sunday when a minibus fell into a gorge in Malshej Ghat, a mountain pass around 100 kms from here, police said.

The mishap occurred around 9 pm, they said.

No death has been reported so far, a police official said.

"The bus, which was moving towards Kalyan in Thane district from Ahmednagar, fell into the gorge. On being alerted, some police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation," the official of Thane district rural police said.

"The injured were admitted to a local government hospital," he said.

Further information related to the mishap is awaited.

