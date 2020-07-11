Aurangabad, Jul 11 (PTI) With 194 new patients detected, the number of coronavirus cases in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district reached 8,143 on Saturday, said a health official.

127 of the new cases were reported from Aurangabad city.

The pandemic has claimed 342 lives in the district so far, while 4,463 persons have recovered from infection.

3,303 patients are currently under treatment, the official said.

