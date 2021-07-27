Thane, Jul 27: Thane has added 305 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,43,240, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, the virus also claimed the lives of 11 more people, which took the death toll in the district to 10,988, he said. Biological E’s COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Corbevax’ Likely To Be Launched by September End.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.02 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,29,299, while the death toll has reached 3,117, another official said.

