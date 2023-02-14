Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was reunited with her family members in Mumbai hours after she got separated from a relative who had brought her to the city on Sunday, an official said.

Also Read | Woman Facilitating Rape Can Be Prosecuted for 'Gang Rape', Says Allahabad High Court.

Mirzapur resident Vimla Jaiswal, whose daughter and two sons live here, arrived at Dadar station with a relative named Sonu Jaiswal by Mahanagari Express, said the official.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Scooter Rams Divider Near Burari Flyover, Driver Dead, Two Injured.

However, Vimla lost her way at the busy station. Looking for Sonu, she ended up reaching Andheri station. She then boarded an auto and asked the driver to drop her at the nearest police station, the official said.

After the auto driver dropped the senior citizen at Vile Parle station, constable Anurath Ranpise took her details and urged the railway police to make an announcement that Vimla was at Vile Parle police station.

As the message was relayed through the railway public address system, her sons were at Dadar station looking for their mother. They then got in touch with the Vile police and took Vimla home, said the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)