Amravati, Nov 3 (PTI) With the addition of 65 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Maharashtra's Amravati district reached 16,428 on Tuesday, an official said.

Apart from this, a single casualty in the day has taken to the toll to 365, the official said.

Also Read | Cold Wave Conditions to Intensify Over Haryana and Delhi on November 4, Over Punjab and Rajasthan on November 5: IMD.

At least 63 persons were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 15,477 in the district, which has a recovery rate of 94.21 per cent, he said.

There are currently 586 active cases in Amravati, he added.

Also Read | Schools to Reopen for Classes 11th and 12th From November 21 in Goa Under Strict SOPs and Guidelines.

Meanwhile, collector Shailesh Naval said although there had been a decline in new cases, precautions need to be taken during the upcoming festive season to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)