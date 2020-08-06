Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The BJP alleged on Thursday that the police stopped its workers in some parts of Maharashtra from celebrating the `bhoomi pujan' ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The party also targeted its former ally, the ruling Shiv Sena, saying it had abandoned the path of "Ram Rajya".

"The real nature of the Shiv Sena, which has been claiming that it has not abandoned Hindutva after joining forces with the Congress, came to the fore with these actions.

"It has given up the path of `Ram Rajya' for power and accepted `Mughal rule'," state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said.

The BJP had asked its workers to observe social distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic, but the police tried to stop them from celebrating the Ayodhya event on Wednesday, he alleged.

Party workers were not allowed to distribute laddoos in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, he alleged.

