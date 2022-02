Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Mumbai between March 3 and March 25. The annual budget will be tabled on March 11, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Cyber Crime in Noida: Retired ITBP Officer Duped of Rs 3 Lakh.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 & Galaxy S22 Ultra India Prices Tipped Online: Report.

Earlier, a discussion was held to host the budget session in Nagpur but due to the MLA hostel there being used as a COVID care centre the government has decided to hold it in Mumbai, which is the norm, the official added.

Traditionally, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur. However, in 2021, the city missed out on the session as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had undergone surgery and was not fit to travel. That session was held in Mumbai. However, Opposition parties demanded that the budget session be held in Nagpur in 2022.

With the budget session set to be held in Mumbai, all the three sessions of the state legislature in the financial year 2021-22 are hosted in Mumbai unlike in the past.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)