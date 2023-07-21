Gondia, Jul 21 (PTI) Five persons were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in different parts of Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts on Friday, an official said.

Fourteen women were working on a paddy farm in Nilaj village in Bhandara district around 3.30 pm, when lightning struck and killed two of them and injured three others, district disaster management officer Abhishekh Naamdas said.

Vacchala Bawanthade and Lata Gadve, both aged 55 years, died on the spot, he said.

The injured women were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable, he said.

In a similar incident, a man working in a field in Bondri village of Mohadi tehsil was struck by lightning, while a man and a woman were killed in lightning strikes at different places in Gondia, the official said.

