Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP on Monday said the Uddhav Thackeray government was filing cases against journalists and social media activists who spoke against the ruling combine and was "strangulating and stifling freedom of expression".

In a statement, the party's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the state government had failed to tackle issues like coronavirus outbreak, justice to farmers among others and so was now trying to suppress public discontent.

"The government is strangulating and stifling freedom of expression. It is filing cases against journalists and social media activists who are articulating their views against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

"Everyone has the right to express their views and if one does not agree with the views expressed, one can seek redressal through legal means," Upadhye said.

"I would like to know why intellectuals, thinkers and journalists in the state are silent about intolerance towards criticism against the government and ruling party leaders," Upadhye further said in the statement.

Police are filing criminal cases and notices have been issued to many for social media remarks, all of which are indications the state government was suppressing discontent against it, he claimed.

