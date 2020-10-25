Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) The chairperson and secretary of a housing society in Dombivali in Thane were booked after a resident died of COVID-19 and the local civic body complained the duo had allowed a clothes sale in the premises in violation of lockdown norms, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the two office- bearers in Thakurli under relevant sections of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Rules, an official said.

Also Read | Swine Flu: Risk of H1N1 Virus in Madhya Pradesh Amid Season Change & COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation has complained that the two allowed a clothes sale in the society's clubhouse in August despite a prohibition on all such activities as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown," he said.

"A resident died of COVID-19 on August 18, and the civic body has alleged it was due to social distancing and other norms being violated during the clothes sale. Further probe into the matter is underway," he added.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Lashes Out at BJP For Questioning His Hindutva and Over Free COVID-19 Vaccine Promise in Bihar; Top Quotes From Shiv Sena Chief’s Dussehra Speech.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)