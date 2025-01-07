Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): With only one week left for the Maha Kumbh Mela, thousands of devotees along with sadhus and saints from across India and the world have started arriving in Prayagraj. In this grand spiritual gathering, Naga sadhus have been captivating people with their special attire and Hatha yoga practice.

Among them, Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj has become a topic of discussion at the Mahakumbh Mela. He performs a remarkable ritual every morning at 4:00 am, bathing with 61 pots of cold water despite the biting cold when most people prefer to stay indoors during such freezing early hours.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt Across North India, Including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Powerful Quake of Magnitude 7.1 Jolts Kathmandu.

Pramod Giri Maharaj follows this by applying ash to his body and sitting by the sacred fire for meditation. The notable aspect is that the number of pots he uses increases daily.

Speaking to ANI, Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj of Atal Akhara said that he undertakes this practice for the welfare of humanity and society, with no selfish motive behind it.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission To Announce Schedule for Polls Today.

"We undertake this practice for the welfare of humanity and society, with no selfish motive behind it. With a mala in one hand and a bhala in the other, we are ready to stand for Sanatan Dharma whenever necessary. This is my ninth year of performing this Hatha Yoga practice, and as long as the grace of Guru Maharaj is with us, we will continue doing it," Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri said.

He added that as naga sanyasi performing tapasya has been their main purpose for ages.

"We are naga sanyasi, and performing tapasya has been our purpose for ages. Our gurus have followed this path, and we are continuing this tradition. The ritual bath with pots typically lasts for 41 days, but due to space and time constraints at the Mahakumbh Mela, we have reduced it to 21 days. From the very first day, the ritual began with water from 51 pots, as you have seen. I sit in one place, and people pour water over me from these pots. The number of pots increases day by day--three on some days, two on others. Today, there were 61 pots. When the 21 days are complete, we will perform the ritual bath with water from 108 pots," Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri said.

"On the 14th, we Nagas will have our first Shahi Snan. On that day, this ritual will be the most challenging for me, as I will perform this ritual here first and then proceed for the Shahi Snan. After bathing, we apply ash to our bodies while still wet, and it remains on us throughout the day," he added.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. Over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)