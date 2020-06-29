Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his stepson in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The 23-year-old victim's mother is the second wife of the accused, Vijay Chavan, a labourer from Ulhasnagar township here, they said.

The victim was the son of Chavan's second wife from a previous relationship.

Chavan suspected that his stepson was in an illicit relationship with his second wife and was upset over it, a police spokesperson said.

He allegedly hit his stepson with an iron angle on his head at their home in Ulhasnagar on June 25, the official said, adding that the victim received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The victim's brother later filed a police complaint. The accused was arrested late Sunday night and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said.

