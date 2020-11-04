Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 16,98,198 on Wednesday with the addition of 5,505 new cases, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 125 deaths, taking the fatality count to 44,548, he said.

A total of 8,728 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 15,40,005, the official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the state dropped to 1,12,912, he said.

Mumbai city reported 983 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,60,840, while its death toll rose to 10,352 with the addition of 29 fresh fatalities, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 91,85,838 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,98,198, new cases: 5,505, deaths: 44,548 discharged: 15,40,005, active cases: 1,12,912, people tested so far: 91,85,838.

