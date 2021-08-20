Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) With the addition of 224 coronavirus positive cases in a single day, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,993, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi 77th Birth Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Pays Floral Tribute to His Father and Former Prime Minister on Sadbhavna Diwas (See Pics).

These cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4.27 Release Now Available: Report.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 11,219.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent at present, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,34,132, while the death toll stood at 3,274, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)