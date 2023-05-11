Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling on the recent Maharashtra crisis and the role of the then Governor, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said that the decision reinstates the 'trust in the democracy.' “They (Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds... How was I supposed to run a government with backstabbers." said Uddhav Thackeray. "If the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign. " Thackeray added. Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena Case Verdict: Victory for Eknath Shinde; Supreme Court Refuses to Interfere in Maharashtra Government Formation With Support of BJP As Uddhav Thackeray Resigned Without Facing Floor Test.

Uddhav Thackeray on Supreme Court Verdict

#WATCH | If the current Maharashtra CM and deputy CM have any ethics, then they should resign: Uddhav Thackeray #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/wqNPrnG36F — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

