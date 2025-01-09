New Delhi, January 9: As preparations for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj gain momentum, Indian Railways has announced robust arrangements to ensure the safe and efficient travel of millions of devotees to and from the holy city. Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity, Railway Board, shared details of the comprehensive plan to handle the unprecedented rush. The official said that the Indian Railways will operate more than 10,000 trains, including 3,300 special trains, to cater to the large number of passengers travelling for the Sangam Snan, one of the most significant events of the Mahakumbh.

Kumar said that special measures have been put in place to manage crowds, including colour-coded waiting and holding areas at stations for unreserved passengers. To ensure order and safety, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officers have been deployed to escort travellers in a systematic manner from designated areas to their trains. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Uttar Pradesh Police Sets Up ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ at Mahakumbh Mela for Safety of Devotees.

In a bid to enhance the overall travel experience, a large team of Train Ticket Examiners (TTs) from the commercial department has been assigned to assist passengers throughout their journey. The IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has also set up a temporary "tent city" in Prayagraj, providing accommodation for travellers.

Medical facilities are a key part of the preparedness. Medical booths and small hospitals have been established at all major stations, with trained medical personnel available round-the-clock to provide first aid and address any serious health issues. In addition, ambulances will be stationed at strategic locations, and an emergency plan has been developed in collaboration with local hospitals and the state government. Maha Kumbh Returns After 144 Years: Why Is Kumbh Mela 2025 Special? Significance of ‘Deity’s Folly,’ Mythology and Other Details To Celebrate the Grand Festivities in Prayagraj.

For enhanced communication, announcements will be made in more than 12 languages, ensuring that information reaches all passengers. Moreover, an information booklet has been prepared in over 22 languages to provide essential details about travel, health services, and safety protocols. Speaking to ANI, Dilip Kumar said, "For people travelling to and from Sangam Snan, the Indian railways has provided more than 10,000 trains and 3300 special trains. Colour-coded waiting and holding areas have been created at the train station for the unreserved class. RPF and GRP officers have been deployed to take travellers from their area to the train in a queue. A large unit of TTs from the commercial department has also been assigned duties."

"The IRCTC has set up a tent city in Prayagraj for the travellers' stay. Medical booths and small hospitals have been set up at all stations where medical personnel will be present around the clock. Arrangements have been made to provide First-Aid and also assistance for serious medical issues. Parallelly, ambulances have been arranged, and we have chalked out an emergency plan in collaboration with various hospitals, with the help of the state government. Announcements will be done in more than 12 languages. We have prepared an information booklet in more than 22 languages," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26. As part of the security arrangement, Uttar Pradesh Police will implement a seven-layer security scheme to avert any untoward incident in the mass religious gathering.

Additionally, the Police have also launched an intensive checking campaign to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of Mahakumbh 2025. Over 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have also been installed to enhance the security. The state government has also deployed 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

