Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A mahant has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Sarjudas Maharaj was arrested from his ashram on Wednesday in the rape case lodged under POCSO Act and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional SP Bhilwara Chanchal Mishra said.

Also Read | A Youth Was Arrested in #Assam’s Cachar District for Uploading Objectionable Videos of a … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

She said that the victim had lodged the case with Mandal police station sometime back alleging that Sarju Maharaj was raping her for the last 2 years.

"After investigation, the accused was arrested," Mishra said.

Also Read | Winter Storm and Bomb Cyclone Live Updates: Get Latest News on Cold Wave and Harsh Weather Conditions From Across The World.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)