Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Acknowledging the harmful impact of excessive natural sand excavation on the environment, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the artificial sand (M-sand) Policy to provide a sustainable and alternative resource for the construction sector.

This decision is expected to bring significant transformation to the construction sector.

Under the approved policy, aimed at reducing the ecological impact of natural sand mining, 50 M-Sand (artificial sand) units per district will be encouraged with industrial incentives, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Each unit will receive a Rs 200 per brass subsidy to promote sand production, the statement said.

To address the environmental crisis caused by excessive excavation of natural sand and to provide a sustainable and alternative resource for the construction sector, the state cabinet has approved a policy for the production and use of artificial sand (M-Sand) in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the CMO said.

The policy promotes the use of artificial sand in public construction projects.

Currently, a royalty of Rs 600 per brass is charged for natural sand. Instead, a concessional royalty rate of Rs 200 per brass has been approved for M-Sand to encourage its production and use, the CMO stated.

The government believes that artificial sand, manufactured from quarry waste and stones obtained through hill excavation using crushers, can be an alternative to natural sand.

The policy allows M-Sand units to operate with the permission of the district administration and the forest department. These units will have to comply with environmental regulations.

The CMO further said that government, semi-government, and public sector bodies have been directed to prioritise the use of M-Sand in their construction projects.

The government allows the use of only quality-certified M-Sand that meets the Bureau of Indian Standards (IS 383:2016) norms.

The policy states that 50 individuals/institutions in each district will receive incentives from the industries department to set up M-Sand units. A concessional royalty rate of Rs 200 per brass will be offered to M-Sand producing units.

The government believes that M-Sand units will generate local employment opportunities, reduce dependence on natural sand, and encourage environmental conservation.

These units will be monitored by new district-level committees. An independent monitoring system will ensure strict enforcement of the policy.

To encourage investment in M-Sand, the government will offer industrial promotion subsidies, interest concessions, waivers on electricity charges and stamp duty, and subsidies on electricity tariffs, the statement said.

