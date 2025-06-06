Gadchiroli, June 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited the Kawande Police Outpost on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the Gadchiroli district. This outpost was set up by the Maharashtra Police in March this year. Speaking with ANI, CM Fadnavis highlighted that earlier, even the administration could not reach here, but the Maharashtra Police opened an outpost here, thus providing security to the people here.

"Kawande is like the first village at the border or the village that comes first after entry from Chhattisgarh. There is the Abujhmarh forest nearby, and even the administration could not reach here. But our Police opened an outpost here. Due to this outpost, not just Police dominance, but we also filled a security vacuum. We also set up a 4G tower here. Police provided security, and we provide government schemes through this outpost. So, this has built confidence among people," CM Fadnavis asserted. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Completion of Samruddhi Mahamarg; Calls It Historic, Emotional Moment.

Speaking on the deadline to eliminate naxalism, the Maharashtra CM emphasised that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged that the country will be Naxalism-free by March 2026. "So, good work is going on with that view. Maharashtra has taken this to its last stretch. But the problem was that large-scale recruitment was taking place in Chhattisgarh, and Maoists came from there to carry out their operations here. Now, the new government in Chhattisgarh, in collaboration with the Centre, has broken the back of Maoists...Soon, we will fill the security vacuum in the entire area, there will be Police dominance, and we will be able to achieve this by March 2026," Devendra Fadnavis said. ‘Spirit of Mumbai’: Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates Mumbai ATC for Safe and Seamless Air Traffic Control Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

Acknowledging the future challenges, CM Fadnavis said, "We know that as soon as Naxalism in forests is eliminated, urban Maoists will get active extensively. We will have to face that as well because they want to defame our institutions, make people lose their faith in the institutions and anarchy come about in the country. This is what the urban Maoists attempt to do. The fight against this will continue."

