Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday expelled ex-MLA Ashish Deshmukh from the party for six years for anti-party comments made by him, an official statement issued by state Congress said.

"The disciplinary committee of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee discussed the reply received by us dated April 9, 2023, to the show cause notice sent on March 5 2023. The committee does not find the reply given by you regarding your anti-party behaviour and public statement satisfactory. Therefore, the disciplinary rules and guidelines of the Indian National Congress Party constitution apply in this case," the party statement said.

Earlier Ashish Deshmukh had said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his 'Modi Surname marks.

In the aftermath of the comments, Maharashtra Congress issued a show cause notice to him on March 5.

Ashish Deshmukh is a former MLA from the Katol constituency in Maharashtra.

Earlier on May 20 Ashish Deshmukh met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In this regard, he took to Twitter and said, "Today Devendra Fadnavis ji came home for breakfast along with BJP state president. During this visit, I conveyed a request letter to Union Minister Amit Shah through Devendra ji regarding setting up of a large integrated fertilizer complex in central India/Nagpur." (ANI)

