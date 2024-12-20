Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Friday attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his allegations that several organizations associated with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra were undermining the state and democracy, and promoting "Urban Naxalism."

"Congress is never involved in any anti-social activity. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the nation and the Constitution of India. Rahul Gandhi received a lot of support in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he united the nation...I wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a list of the organizations."

In a letter, Nana Patole called for transparency and demanded CM Fadnavis to provide a list of the "Urban Naxal" organizations and the heads of those organizations that participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Patole stated that in "progressive Maharashtra, various social organizations have been doing social work for many years and are working for the welfare of the poor and common citizens of the state. Such organizations are working to strengthen democracy in the state and country."

"Along with such social organizations, intellectuals, and senior citizens also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra. It is very wrong for the Chief Minister of the state to call such organizations Naxalite," he added.

Further, speaking to reporters today, Patole pointed out that Congress has "never" been involved in any 'anti-social' activity.

CM Fadnavis made the allegations during his address in the Maharashtra Assembly this week.

Fadnavis also addressed the concerns of the people about the 'Maharashtra Special Public Safety Bill-2024'.

Speaking in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday, CM Fadnavis stated that the Bill was introduced in the Legislative Assembly to "close down the urban Naxal hideouts".

"The threat of Naxalism is not limited to remote areas only. Many front organizations have been formed. They are trying to shake the faith in the Constitution through an ecosystem. Many of these organizations try to rescue the arrested Naxalites. They create a safe haunt for them," he said.

Earlier, Chief Fadnavis announced that his government would conduct a performance audit of all ministers to ensure accountability and effective governance.

"We will carry out a performance audit of all ministers. If a minister is found lacking in their duties, their position will be reconsidered," he added.

The cabinet expansion of the BJP-led Maharashtra government took place on December 15, with 39 ministers sworn in during a ceremony in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new ministers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present at the ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant pledged to work under the leadership of CM Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Pawar to advance the Mahayuti government's initiatives.

The cabinet expansion came more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite having a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

