Is Shah Rukh Khan about to break his ‘No-Hollywood’ rule and join one of the biggest franchises in the world? That’s the latest buzz, with several sources claiming the Bollywood superstar might soon enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly in Avengers: Doomsday. A popular X handle, known for its Marvel scoops, recently posted a picture of Shah Rukh Khan accompanied by an eye emoji, leaving the internet baffled. Is Dhanush Making His MCU Debut in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Rumour!

Later, the same account mentioned that they would share a new update the following day regarding their mysterious 'post about SRK'. It seems we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, rumours are flying that Shah Rukh Khan has postponed King, his upcoming film directed by Siddharth Anand, in order to shoot for ten days for the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday. However, no official confirmation has come from either Khan's team or Marvel.

Mysterious Post on SRK

Another Post...

NEWS: I will have a new update tomorrow about my post about SRK. 👍 pic.twitter.com/ozwsE0k9nP — Marvel Leaks (@MarvelLeaks22) April 27, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan has traditionally shown little interest in working in Hollywood, famously stating that it is better to be a 'king' in Bollywood than take on a side role in a Hollywood production. He did, however, come close to a Hollywood venture with Leonardo DiCaprio in XTreme City, a gangster drama executive produced by Martin Scorsese. The project, unfortunately, fell through in its early stages. So far, SRK’s only Hollywood involvement has been dubbing for Hindi versions of animated films such as The Incredibles, The Lion King, and its prequel, Mufasa. ‘Xtreme City’: A Shah Rukh Khan-Leonardo DiCaprio Crossover That Never Happened – Paul Schrader Explains Why Martin Scorsese-Produced Movie Was Shelved.

Bollywood Actors in Hollywood Projects

Several Bollywood stars have made their mark in Hollywood. Shabana Azmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, the late Amrish Puri, the late Saeed Jaffrey, Deepika Padukone, and Kabir Bedi are some notable names. Before his untimely passing, the late Irrfan Khan also featured in major blockbusters like Jurassic World, Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Inferno, along with acclaimed indie projects. Priyanka Chopra, who is married to singer-actor Nick Jonas, continues her Hollywood journey and will next appear in the action-comedy Heads of State.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself, actors such as Harish Patel (Eternals), Mohan Kapur (Ms Marvel, The Marvels, and Daredevil: Born Again), and Farhan Akhtar (Ms Marvel) have already made their appearances. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was even name-dropped in Ms Marvel, confirming the superstar’s existence within the MCU canon.

Shah Rukh Khan Mention in 'Ms Marvel'

As for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects, he will next be seen in King, co-starring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma, slated for release in 2026. He is also expected to return for Pathaan 2, although there has been no official announcement yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).