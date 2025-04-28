Following the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of India has decided to ban 16 Pakistani YouTube channels. The bans have been on the basis of "false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Of all the 16 channels banned, one is the famous Wasay Habib YouTube channel, where discussion/ criticism of cricket teams and players, mainly those of India and Pakistan are held. As a result of the ban, netizens and cricket fans have flooded the internet with memes. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ex-Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi Makes Bizarre Accusation Against Indian Army, Says 'Nalayak, Nikamme Ho Na Tum Log’ (Watch Video).

'Collateral Damage'

Wasay Habib Youtube channel is now banned in India. This is the first anti-Pakistan channel gone in collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/nMBuvagtdU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 28, 2025

Bye!

'Mujhe Kyu Toda?

'Judai Ka Gham'

