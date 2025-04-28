New Delhi, April 28: OPPO Reno 14 series is expected to be launched soon in China. In November 2024, Oppo introduced the Reno 13 series smartphones in the country. It looks like the company is preparing to unveil the next generation of its smartphones, which is likely to happen in May. Ahead of the launch, a few details about the camera design of the OPPO Reno 14 have been revealed. It is expected that the smartphone will likely feature a triple camera setup on the back. Additionally, the device may be built with an aluminium frame.

As per a report of Gizmochina, a tipster DCS shared that the OPPO Reno 14 will feature a "cannon-style" camera design. The unique arrangement has been reportedly created by using advanced cold-carving techniques. Reports suggest that the finish of the OPPO Reno 14 will be so polished that it may closely resemble an iPhone. Although details about the front of the phone have not yet been disclosed, it is expected to feature a flat display. Realme GT 7 Launch Expected in Next Month, Likely To Feature 7,200mAh Battery With 100W Fast-Charging; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

OPPO Reno 14 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming OPPO Reno 14 is expected to come with several upgrades. Reports suggest that the smartphone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It could feature a 6.59-inch OLED LTPS flat display. The smartphone is likely to support a 1.5K resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Reno 14 is expected to offer a triple rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and another 50MP telephoto camera. The device could come with a 50MP front camera. OnePlus 13s Launch in India Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The OPPO Reno 14 is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery. It may also support 80W fast charging. The smartphone is likely to include an in-screen fingerprint scanner and may include an IR blaster. The OPPO Reno 14 may run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2025 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).