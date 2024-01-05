Pune, January 5: A Pune-based gangster, involved in multiple criminal cases, was allegedly shot and injured by 3-4 unidentified attackers in Pune on Friday afternoon, a police officer informed. The gangster, identified as 40-year-old Sharad Mohol, was rushed to a private hospital in the Kothrud area and is currently under treatment, the officer informed.

The attackers opened fire at Mohol from close range at Sutardara in Kothrud at approximately 1.30 pm, police said, adding that he sustained bullet wounds and was immediately shifted to the hospital. The police informed that a manhunt is underway and dedicated teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Firing in Mumbai: Shooting in Mazagaon Area by Unidentified Person Sparks Panic, No Casualty Reported.

Gangster Sharad Mohol Shot at in Kothrud

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A Pune-based gangster Sharad Mohol injured after being shot by 3-4 unidentified persons in the Kothrud area of Pune city this afternoon. He is currently under treatment. Visuals from the spot. https://t.co/qoP560z004 pic.twitter.com/ObIzkvJ9dd — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, said, "The firing incident took place around 1.30 pm. Sharad Mohol sustained gunshot wounds. A team each from a local police department and a crime branch have launched a manhunt for the attackers." Mumbai Train Firing Incident: RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Who Killed Four Was on 'Well Settled Mind', Says Court; Denies Bail.

"Police are verifying the CCTV footage of the scene and the surrounding area and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory team has also been called to probe the case. His condition is said to be stable and he is currently under treatment at a hospital," DCP Kadam added. Further details are awaited.

