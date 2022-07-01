Panaji, Jul 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik" has become the chief minister.

Backed by the BJP, Shinde on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

After taking the oath in Mumbai, Shinde returned to Goa at midnight to meet his colleagues who had supported him in rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport, he said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis as His Deputy.

"My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state," Shinde commented.

The chief minister said his government will do the works that are expected from them by the people of Maharashtra.

Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society. "We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Asked about cabinet expansion, Shinde said the future strategy would be discussed in the meeting with his colleagues.

Shinde, along with supporting MLAs, had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, he left for Mumbai.

In a series of political developments that unfolded in Mumbai, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis took oath as his deputy.

His swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa.

After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, 30 km away from the airport, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)