Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): One person died and three were injured as a fire broke out in the Cuffe Parade area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The fire was brought under control at around 4:30 AM today morning.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier this morning, a fire broke out at the municipal corporation's dumping site in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat.

Firefighters have arrived and are working to control the fire.

In another incident, a fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

According to SDM Pramod Chaturvedi, the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh have been destroyed.

"It was a furniture warehouse that caught fire, though the exact reason for the fire is unknown... The owner has said that goods worth more than Rs 4 lakh were destroyed... We are constantly trying to control the fire," Chaturvedi said. (ANI)

