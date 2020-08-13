Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): With a spike of 11,813 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 5,60,126, said the Public Health Department.

As per the bulletin, there are presently 1,49,798 active cases in the state. 9,115 recoveries were reported today, taking the number of recovered patients across the state to 3,90,958.

413 patients have succumbed to the virus today, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra to 19,603.

The net positivity rate stands at 18.82 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state stands at 3.4 per cent.

1,200 new COVID-19 cases, 884 recoveries, and 48 deaths were reported in Mumbai today taking the total positive cases in the city to 1,27,571, including 19,332 active cases, 1,00,954 recoveries and 6,988 deaths till date, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,649 including 2,300 discharges and 128 active cases, the BMC added.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

