Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): To commemorate the 426th birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji, the historical Sindkhedraja Fort in Buldhana in Maharashtra was bathed in vibrant lights on Friday.

Descendants of her father, Raje Lakhojirao Jadhav, gathered to worship Jijabai this morning in her paternal village, marking a joyous and culturally significant occasion.

Jijabai was born on January 12, 1598, in the Buldhana district of Maharastra.

Shahaji Raje Bhosle and Jijabai's second son, Shivaji, was born in February 1630.

When Jijabai's husband Shahaji Raje died, she decided to sacrifice herself according to the Sati tradition, but Shivaji Maharaj opposed it and prevented her from performing sati.

She died on June 17, 1674, at Pachad village, near Raigad Fort. At that time, it had only been twelve days since the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The fort's dazzling display pays tribute to the legacy of a remarkable woman who played a pivotal role in shaping the history of the region. (ANI)

